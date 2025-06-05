Sen. Warren Found Musk Used DOGE To Further Enrich Himself 100 Times

The world’s richest man increased his net worth by over $100 billion since Election Day – while destroying services that benefit the rest of us, Warren found.
Credit: MINISTÉRIO DAS COMUNICAÇÕES, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJune 5, 2025

Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued a report Wednesday that found Elon Musk engaged in unethical or “potentially corrupt” behavior each of the 130 days he served as a special government employee in the Donald Trump administration. According to CNBC, Warren’s team found more than 100 instances of Musk abusing that role in order to benefit his private interests.

We already knew this was what Ketamine Elon and his puppet Donald Trump were up to. But it’s good to have it laid out with facts and figures.

For example:

Donald Trump’s presidency has been profitable for Elon Musk. Since Election Day, Musk’s staggering net worth has increased by over $100 billion.

While serving as a “Special Government Employee” in the White House and leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has maintained extensive financial conflicts of interest through his ownership or stake in several private and publicly traded companies: Tesla, SpaceX, X and xAI, the Boring Company, and Neuralink.

Before Trump took office, Musk’s companies faced at least $2.37 billion in potential liability from pending agency enforcement actions. Now many of those enforcement actions have stalled or been dismissed.

Musk’s companies have received or are being considered for large contracts with the federal government, with foreign governments, and with other private sector companies.

Musk and individuals acting on his behalf have been involved in dozens of questionable actions vthat raise questions about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest.

Those instances include the time the White House lawn was used as the setting for a Tesla commercial. Also, that time Commerce Secretary Howard “seniors won’t mind missing a Social Security check” Lutnick hawked Tesla stock on Fox News.

So while Musk throws a tantrum over Trump’s Billionaire Bill, purportedly because it undoes his “government efficiency” cuts (not because it would throw millions off health insurance), you have to wonder what his hissy fit is really about.

