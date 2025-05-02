Trump’s Automobile Tariff Exemption Only Benefits Tesla

Who could’ve guessed?
Credit: Office of Speaker Mike Johnson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenMay 2, 2025

Unlike Donald Trump’s White House sales pitch for Tesla, The Trump administration tried to cover up its latest big gift to shadow president and megadonor Elon Musk as a blanket policy pronouncement.

On Tuesday, Trump’s 100th day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order and proclamation easing automobile tariffs, CNN reported. Buried in the CNN article was the sentence, “Cars containing a combined 85% of parts that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and produced domestically effectively won’t face any tariffs.”

it sounds innocuously wonky, right? But unfortunately for the Musk-Puppet White House, it was not hard to see beneath the coverup. It just so happens, there's only one company that qualifies for that exemption.

Via Mashable:

According to the 2024 Made in America Auto Index from Kogod School of Business at American University, only three vehicles hit the 85 percent domestic content threshold: the Tesla Model 3 Performance, Tesla Model Y Long Range, and Tesla Model Y.

The fact that Trump's automotive tariff exemption only benefits Tesla was first noticed by the online automotive news site FuelArc. The outlet also pointed out how oddly specific the 85 percent number was, especially considering that three of Ford's Mustang models have 80% domestic content.

Sorry, Ford and other American automakers! It's always Trump Cash First in this corrupt administration.

