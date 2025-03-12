Trump Wants Violence Against Tesla Charged As Domestic Terrorism

While Donald Trump destroys the livelihoods of thousands of Americans and threatens the health and wellbeing of millions more, there’s one person he’s bending over backwards to protect: his illegal immigrant buddy and megadonor who is also the world’s richest man: unelected co-president Elon Musk.

In case you missed it, Trump did an event with donor and puppetmaster Musk to promote Teslas on Tuesday. Tesla’s stock has been tanking along with its sales since South African Musk decided to take a chainsaw to the U.S. government. As Musk’s show-child trailed behind, Trump showed his support for his moneymaster by getting in one of several Teslas displayed in the White House driveway, then dishing out $80,000 to buy one. “I’m president, so I want to pay full price,” the notoriously stingy Trump said.

As Associated Press’ Chris Megerian put it in the video above, “It’s not so often that you see Trump reach into his own pocket to help out one of his allies. He’s usually promoting his own products, trying to make money for his own family, whether cryptocurrency or sneakers or branded Bibles.”

Trump even had a fully-written sales pitch for the event:

holy shit -- Trump was reading from a literal Tesla sales pitch, complete with pricing, during his White House event with Elon Musk. (Andrew Harnik/Getty) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-11T20:25:01.992Z

During his Tesla promo at what is supposed to be The People's House, Trump criticized the demonstrations at Teslas, saying, “They're harming a great American company." Never mind that founder and CEO Musk is a South African who entered the country illegally and no doubt lied about it on his citizenship application.

Megerian also noted that Trump “has often criticized electric vehicles.”

Gee, what do you think changed?

And as if all that isn’t enough to turn your stomach, the guy who called Jan. 6 a “day of love,” now says anyone who harms his Sugar Daddy’s business should be treated as a terrorist. During his Tesla promo, Trump said, “Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you, and ... you're going to go through hell," Reuters reported. Also, “White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said ‘ongoing and heinous acts of violence against Tesla by radical Leftist activists are nothing short of domestic terror.’"

I certainly don’t endorse violence or vandalism but the attacks on Tesla hardly seem on any kind of par with, say, 9/11. The organized Tesla protests have been peaceful.

The only good news out of Trump’s latest bit of blatant corruption is that it proves the anti-Tesla sentiment – for which Trump and Puppet Master Musk have only themselves to blame – is having an effect. So let’s keep up those peaceful protests!