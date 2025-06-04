Elon Musk COMPLETELY SHREDS Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill"

After seeming so chummy in the Oval Office are Trump and Elon now officially at war? It would seem they may be...Elon has again ripped Trump's "bit beautiful bill" by which he means "feces-laden piece of 3-month old garbage out in the Mumbai-summer sun that will destroy most of the programs Americans without meme coin bribes rely on." In the video, we go into the source of their fight, and all I'll say is it's pretty hilarious Trump & Musk are arguing over the deficit when both of their idiotic efforts, Doge & this bill, have only increased it.

In the end they are two peas in a pod--two nepo babies made rich by daddy's racism, functionally moronic and lacking any self awareness, leading them both to think they have a clue when they couldn't buy one, and once Tesla crashes, Elon will end up the same way as Trump--needing foreign enemies and local scams to bail him out.

Meantime, they're fighting, which can only be good for democracy.