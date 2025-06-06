WAR! Elon Exposes Trump For "Being In Epstein Files"

Begun, The Goon Wars Have... Elon vs Trump has gone from a scuffle to a battle to a shooting war with bazookas in just the last 12 hours, so we can assume some fun is in store for us
By Cliff SchecterJune 6, 2025

Begun, The Goon Wars Have. Elon vs Trump has gone from a scuffle to a battle to a shooting war with bazookas in just the last 12 hours, so we can assume some fun is in store for us--and, honestly, the infighting couldn't happen to nicer selection of sociopaths.

Here's the secret that never was a secret: It was always gonna end up this way. Always. This fight was inevitable, because Elon and Trump are The Same. The Same narcissistic asshole, the same nepo babies who think they're smart because their daddies used apartheid in housing and mine ownership to get rich and handed them big checks. Also, they're the same Dunning-Kruger experiment, same myths created by the business and tech press that bear no relationship to the actual me. Both allegedly addicts, and both obviously having serious self esteem issues and suffering from a host of other mental health challenges.

And so it is. They're just reaming each other today, and with the Epstein hit, Musk reminded us what we know and I highlight in this video: They both know all sorts of things about each other that could seriously harm the other. I discuss specific issues and ways this could happen.

Watch the video and subscribe to Cliff's Edge YouTube & Blue Amp Substack for my content like this!

