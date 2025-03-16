'Never A Commercial Like This': Fox News Host Rips 'Ethics' Of Trump's Tesla PR Stunt

Fox News host Howard Kurtz highlighted ethical concerns following President Donald Trump's decision to host a Tesla "commercial" for Elon Musk at the White House.

"There has never, I mean never, been a commercial like this one," Kurtz said on Sunday following the White House Tesla event. "Elon Musk brought a Tesla fleet, five cars, and oil to the South Lawn of the White House, and President Trump checked it out."

"President was clearly impressed, and the second most powerful man in government made the sale," he continued, noting that Trump purchased several Tesla vehicles. "Trump says the Secret Service won't let him drive, but he'll allow top aides to use the car."

"Now, Musk is a genius, and I wouldn't be so cynical as to suggest that a New York Times report that Musk wants to donate $100 million to super PACs controlled by Trump had anything to do with the Tesla event."

Kurtz noted that the critics had spoken about the "ethics" of the event.

"Now, I see why the ethics folks would be upset, given Musk's status as budget-cutter-in-chief, and Tesla stock has been tanking for three months, costing him $140 billion, but it's hardly a coincidence, hardly breaking news, that Donald Trump makes up his own rules," the Fox News host opined.