Sheryl Crow Ditched Her Tesla, Donated Proceeds To NPR

Singer and musician Sheryl Crow waved good-bye to her Tesla on Blue Sky and Instagram, with a post saying, “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.” She also wrote that she had donated the money from the sale to NPR “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Crow’s action fits right in with the wave of protests hitting Tesla showrooms. After CEO and Unelected President Elon Musk bought Donald Trump and set about looting our federal government, Americans are hitting back and aiming for the pocketbook. The protests are being promoted on BlueSky via #TeslaTakeover and #TeslaTakedown, as per The Verge. It also reported. “At least three dozen events are listed on Action Network’s website, with a banner urging people who own Tesla vehicles or stock in the company to divest, sell their vehicle, and 'join the picket line.'”