Sheryl Crow Ditched Her Tesla, Donated Proceeds To NPR

Wouldn’t you love to see more of this?
Sheryl Crow Ditched Her Tesla, Donated Proceeds To NPR
Credit: Blue Sky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 16, 2025

Singer and musician Sheryl Crow waved good-bye to her Tesla on Blue Sky and Instagram, with a post saying, “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.” She also wrote that she had donated the money from the sale to NPR “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Crow’s action fits right in with the wave of protests hitting Tesla showrooms. After CEO and Unelected President Elon Musk bought Donald Trump and set about looting our federal government, Americans are hitting back and aiming for the pocketbook. The protests are being promoted on BlueSky via #TeslaTakeover and #TeslaTakedown, as per The Verge. It also reported. “At least three dozen events are listed on Action Network’s website, with a banner urging people who own Tesla vehicles or stock in the company to divest, sell their vehicle, and 'join the picket line.'”

Sheryl Crow:

“My parents always said you are who you hang out with.
There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.
Money donated to NPR, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes the truth will…find its way to those willing to know [it].”

Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-02-15T04:47:37.764Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon