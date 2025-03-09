Suspicious Spike In Tesla Sales Prompts Canadian Investigation

Canadian officials are investigating an unusual spike in Tesla vehicle sales that coincided with the suspension of the federal EV rebate program in January.
By Ed ScarceMarch 9, 2025

Tesla wouldn't be guilty of fraud, would they? For this and various other reasons, including Trump's tariffs and his calls to make Canada the 51st state, Tesla is having a rough go of it north of the border, too. Some are calling for 100% tariffs on Tesla, while others are calling for a complete moratorium of sales.

Source: Motor Illustrated

Canadian officials are investigating an unusual spike in Tesla vehicle sales that coincided with the suspension of the federal EV rebate program in January. Over a three-day period, Tesla reported selling 8,600 vehicles at four locations across the country, resulting in $43 million in government rebates.

One Tesla location in Toronto reported more than 1,200 sales on January 11 alone, accounting for $4 million in rebates. These figures have raised concerns among industry analysts, who question whether the registrations were legitimate or whether Tesla knew about the rebate program’s impending pause.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association has urged Transport Canada to investigate, citing potential misuse of the rebate system. Attempts to reach Tesla for comment have gone unanswered.

The federal EV rebate program, facilitating over 500,000 electric vehicle purchases since its inception, was paused on January 13, 72 hours after the government signaled its potential suspension. Officials are now reviewing the Tesla sales data to determine if any irregularities occurred during the program’s final days.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon