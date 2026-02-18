Hey, Corporate America! Here Come The Congressional Subpoenas

A corporate communications firm is warning their clients that actual oversight is coming.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 18, 2026

Partners in Vianovo, a bipartisan communications firm are warning clients of a "tsunami" of Congressional oversight if the Dems win the House in November.

"It's going to be so much worse than they expect," Matthew Miller told Axios. Companies "that prepare in advance stand a much better chance of emerging with their reputations intact. The subpoenas are coming. The only question is whether companies will be ready."

Larger corporations are likely to be the focus since for Democrats on the Hill, because aggressive oversight of private companies is a useful way to uncover alleged abuses by the Trump administration.

From their experience with the first Trump administration in 2019 and 2020, Democrats know the White House is likely to refuse to turn over documents. So administration probes will be supplemented by corporate investigations.

Among the likely focuses of Democratic oversight probes are algorithmic pricing; health care; crypto and digital assets; utilities and energy; trade and tariffs; and AI and tech.

Oh darn! All those nice companies, making American billionaires even richer? Why you picking on them, Dems?

