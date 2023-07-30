Alito: Congress Doesn't Have The Authority To Regulate SCOTUS

When bloggers who didn't go to law school know more than a Supreme Court justice, it doesn't speak well for the Supreme Court. Via NBC News:

WASHINGTON — Justice Samuel Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court, making him the first member of the court to take a public stand against proposals in Congress to toughen ethics rules for justices in response to increased scrutiny of their activities beyond the bench. “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period,” Alito said in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal opinion pages. An account of the interview, which the paper said took place in New York in early July, was published Friday.

And here we have Hugh Hewitt, who also pretends he knows things:

Justice Alito is not only correct, he is quite obviously correct and every lawyer on the Judiciary Committee who believes otherwise is either a fraud or forgot everything they ever learned in ConLaw. It’s absurd to believe otherwise. Congress can impeach and convict. Period. https://t.co/qRZkXYKYpF — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 28, 2023

Well, Hugh, you're wrong about everything, why break your streak now?

Larry Tribe sets the record straight:

Justice Alito should know better: The power of Congress to regulate the non-judicial conduct of all Article III judges, including Supreme Court Justices, is grounded in the Constitution’s Necessary & Proper Clause, Article I, Section 8, Clause 18https://t.co/5cKaIILy1c — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) July 29, 2023

Alito has cruised right past his phony "originalism" and is now permanently cemented in the "making shit up" portion of the program. But let's not forget the REAL issue, which is that Sammy boy and his buddy Clarence are blatently flouting long-established ethical principles over taking VERY EXPENSIVE PRESENTS given to them by people with matters before the Court.