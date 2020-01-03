Ed Rollins: Trump Doesn't Have To Brief Congress

You may remember Ed Rollins as the political consultant for Michele Bachmann's presidential campaign in 2012 and then abandoned her before the first contest. (His departing quote was "She's out of money and ideas." What a sweetheart!)

Now he's the co-chairman of the pro-Trump Great America PAC, which may be out of ideas but not out of money for Ed Rollins, nosir!

And so Rollins earned his keep Friday on Fox Nation, declaring that Donald Trump had no obligation to brief anyone in Congress because of leaks during the impeachment process.

"The Congress has given up its opportunity to be briefed in advance over the leaks that have occurred over the last year in the impeachment process that is going on today."

Who is he talking about, Devin Nunes? Well, yeah then.

But Nunes isn't in the Gang of 8, which Does. Not. Leak. Intel. And Ed Rollins knows that. He's a good propaganda minister though and as I said, earned his paycheck, which is very Ed Rollins of him.

PS. The concerned woman arguing for congressional briefings is Lauren Leader.

So why wasn’t the Senate intelligence committee briefed? Were any allies informed? I’ll be on @foxnation at 10am today to discuss. https://t.co/xLnTrXhN3m — Lauren Leader (@laurenleaderAIT) January 3, 2020

Lauren has made it her job to argue for more GOP women to run for office because both sides. She hasn't had a very good week.