Brit Hume Lambasts Trump Admin On Handling SignalGate

Longtime Fox News contributor Britt Hume blasted the Trump administration for handling SignalGate and, at the same time, attacked journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, who did nothing wrong.

Apart from Jessica Tarlov, Fox News rarely has anyone on to contradict Demented Donald Trump.

BAIER: You know, this story, 24 hours, 48 hours, do you think it continues to last?

HUME: You know, Mike Waltz was forthright, saying that he took responsibility, and the President was as well, saying it was, you know, but then the second rule is, don't feed the story.

So once you've got, you've made your case about what happened, and you're maybe waiting for further information to surface, just stop talking about it.

But this administration got so bogged down in this debate about whether there was war plans in there or not, or whether there was classified information there or not, and then you had, you know, Tulsi Gabbard on Capitol Hill forced to say that, well, you know, this is the kind of information that was in that conversation that should be classified.

And so that just kept the story going, and the Democrats, of course, are having a field day, and so are the media.

And the other thing they did is they attacked a journalist. Look, I'm not a particular fan of Goldberg or of his magazine, but he didn't do anything wrong here.

You know, he got that thing sent to him passively.

He didn't do anything to get it. And then when he reported on it, he left out a lot of the details.

So then they attacked him and said that he wasn't telling the truth about it, which just gave him a reason to release the details, as he did this morning.

So rule one, doing okay, rule two, not so much.