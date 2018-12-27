Fox News' Brit Hume: Trump's ‘Poor Character’ May ‘Cripple’ His Presidency

Politics
Fox News political analyst Brit Hume took to Twitter to express his newfound discovery that Donald Trump lacks character.
By News Hound Ellen
Fox News political analyst Brit Hume blasted Donald Trump’s “poor character” in a tweet yesterday, predicting that it would cause his presidency to end “poorly” and quite possibly “crippled.”

Hume’s tweet was a validation of conservative Jonah Goldberg’s op-ed in the Los Angeles Times. “The Trump presidency will end poorly because character is destiny,” Goldberg wrote. He later elaborated:

[Trump’s] refusal to listen to advisors; his inability to bite his tongue; his demonization and belittling of senators who vote for his agenda; his rants against the 1st Amendment; his praise for dictators and insults for allies; his need to create new controversies to eclipse old ones; and his inexhaustible capacity to lie and fabricate history: All this springs from his nature.

Those are tough words coming from a conservative, though Goldberg is a dyed-in-the-wool Never Trumper. But as Fox News’ “senior political analyst,” Hume is supposedly more detached. Given that Hume works for Fox, that also means more pro-Trump. That makes Hume’s tweet all the more noteworthy. He even compared Trump unfavorably to Bill Clinton!

