Fox's Watters On Trump's Threat To Canada: 'I Want To Quench My Imperialist Thirst'

More sanewashing of Trump's insanity by the bootlickers over on Fox "news." Here's The Five hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld making light of Trump's threat to annex Canada during his off the rails press conference this week.

So much for running on the price of eggs and staying out of "stupid" wars.

Transcript via Media Matters:

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): This is like Tyrus, Tyrus' neighborhood. And Tyrus is kind of like the neighborhood watch. The one-man neighborhood watch. And he happens to also have the biggest house in the neighborhood, and he also happens to be a trillionaire. And one day Tyrus takes a stroll in the neighborhood. Looking around, and he sees a house that is next door that he likes. And he knocks on the door. Knock, knock. "How much?" "Oh, this house is not for sale." "Of course it is. How much?" "Oh, this house is not for sale." "Well, I can take it by force, or you guys can sleep on it and maybe tomorrow you can tell me what the price is."

That's where we are with Trump. He's America's real estate tycoon. So he's testing the waters, he's flexing his muscle. He's just seeing what's possible out there and trying to find out the new contours of the new world order. And -- ultimately trying to get a better deal for America. And I think the grand strategy is create a North American trade, energy, and security network that gets the best terms for us. Now, I looked into Greenland.

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): No, you didn't.

WATTERS: I did. So the pros of Greenland, a lot of minerals -- great, you could project a lot of force to counter Russia through there. But it's also a very poor country, and we basically do whatever we want there anyway. It would really piss off Denmark and all of Scandinavia and it would ruin our access to the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. I did study, Greg.

And then in terms of Panama, yes, I definitely think they need to reduce the transit rates, because we are getting ripped off every time we sail through there, but I don't want to occupy that stupid country, it's run by cartels. It'd be a mess.

Canada. At first I wanted it, and I tried to divide it into two states. And then I realized we'd be adding Montana basically for the Republicans, and electorally, like, a Texas for the Democrats, and I don't like that. But the fact that they don't want us to take them over makes me want to invade. I want to quench my imperialist thirst.