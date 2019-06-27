Photo Of Dead Child Makes Fox Five Very, Very Angry -- And Maybe Nervous UPDATED

I don't watch Fox often (looking out for my mental health), so when I do, it always takes me aback. Like, people really think like this? They say this things out loud?

Jesse Watters starts off by calling the scandal at the border "a stunt," and blamed it all on the Democrats, who stubbornly refuse to "fix it."

"I find the way the media is using this latest photo is disgusting," the disgusting Greg Gutfeld said. "They're using it to sell a political agenda, and they should be ashamed." (Because Fox never tries to sell a political agenda!)

Dana Perino agreed it wasn't "fair," but said photos have influenced policy in the past.

Then Juan Williams (appearing in the role of the dwarf who gets ritually tossed around the bar) tried to interject. "I must say that the picture you dismiss is very real. Those people are dead," he said, drawing Gutfeld's ire.

"I didn't dismiss it, I dismissed your hypocrisy over it," Gutfeld snapped. "You laughed about a dead kid months ago. It ain't a discussion when you're not making sense."

"It ain't a discussion when you don't tell the truth," Williams said. (Uh, Juan, you work for Fox and you expect the truth?)

UPDATE: John Amato

What is particularly hypocritical and galling about this segment on Fox News' The Five and Greg Gutfeld's phony revulsion about this one photograph being used as a symbol is their constant derision and use of images and videos of migrants crossing the border.

For over 60 days right before the midterm elections in 2018, Fox News, including these morons on The Five, used footage of migrants crossing the border for hours on end every day to claim America was being invaded by the others.

Most of America was disgusted by their behavior as the flagship of Trump State TV. They did everything they could to try and blunt the Democratic Blue Wave that followed.

If anybody should be ashamed it's Fox News, their imitators, and all their Trump surrogates because the sole purpose of the network is to promote Donald Trump's presidency and his entire political agenda.