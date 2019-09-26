Fox News Panel Melts Down After Host Accuses Them Of Using White House Talking Points

During Wednesday's The Five, co-host Juan Williams created an uproar on set with a truth bomb when he mentioned how his co-hosts remarks were echoing the accidentally emailed White House Ukrainian talking points.

Embarrassingly, Wednesday the White House accidentally sent out their Ukrainian phone call talking points to not only Republicans but to Democrats too, exposing how they control the messaging to their surrogates.

Fox News' The Five opened up by discussing Trump's moronic and morose presser today in response to the impeachment inquiry and to the whistle blower's account over his haranguing the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Greg Gutfeld blamed and attacked the media while frat-idiot Jessie Watters (Did his mom text him during the show?) cried out that Joe Biden and his family are above the law."

Dana Perino asked Juan Williams if he believed the Democrats should have waited to see the transcripts and the account of the whistleblower before Pelosi moved forward.

"No," he said.

"It's more a memo - and I think they were exactly right, "Williams replied.

Then he began to discuss the White House talking points and how they "got leaked to some Democrats" and that's when all hell broke loose.

Williams said, "I think just listening here, I think boy those talking points of made the rounds because the reality is---"

Craig Gutfeld jumped in, agitated. "Wait what does that mean? Whoa whoa, whoa, what does that mean.?"

He waved a paper around, yelling, "Are you saying that I got talking points, Juan?"

Williams, laughing, knew he hit a nerve.

"You, you got to answer that. You got to answer to the accusation," yelled Gutfeld.

Crosstalk rained down on Juan.

"Are you telling me I was told what to say from the White House," Jessie Watters shouted?

"You tell me I was told what to say ---"

"Gutfeld screeched, "You had the whole day to talk..."

"You know me better than that," Watters whined.

Juan Williams ignored them and said, "Asking a foreign government to investigate a political rival is illegal. It's an illegal violation of the Constitution."

Gutfeld was so incensed he asked, "Did you get that from Media Matters?"

I'd sure love to see which Republicans were on that email list from the White House, but you can bet Watters was on it.