Early on Wednesday, the White House emailed out a list of talking points (ie, deflection points) to all Republicans...but they accidentally also sent it to Democrats - and then tried to recall it.

Whoops.

Here are the talking points:

Hmmm… The White House just sent its talking points on Ukraine to House Democrats.



Here are some screenshots, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvNAaqKP3D — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019

Pelosi's shop confirms the White House sent them a copy of their talking points on Trump/Ukraine -- and then followed up with a "recall" email 😂 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

Here's a screenshot of the White House asking House Democrats to please disregard the talking points on Trump/Ukraine they just emailed them pic.twitter.com/55HgOESWyL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

Twitter responded:

I would like to thank @WhiteHouse for sending me their talking points on how best to spin the disastrous Trump/Zelensky call in Trump’s favor. However, I will not be using their spin and will instead stick with the truth.

But thanks though. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 25, 2019

Here are the White House talking points on the Ukraine call.



It’s a master class in straw man arguments. pic.twitter.com/Dugxee7seS — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2019

The GOP talking points seem to be a HUGE risk. Stating there's no quid-pro-quo and it’s therefore exculpatory is dubious itself. (There is a QPQ and its not exculpatory even if there weren’t one.) But we’re at the beginning of discovery. They’ve now set a bar that could be hit — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 25, 2019

Trump and the GOP seem in total disarray, 1) releasing a summary transcript they thought looked fine but is actually extortion on full display, and 2) emailing their UkraineGate “talking points” to the Democrats by mistake. What’s next, going live from Trump’s phone by accident? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 25, 2019

BOOM

Overheard on Capitol Hill: I wonder if the White House will send out its talking points on an impeachment trial to the Democrats too? @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 25, 2019

Who hasn't accidentally hit "reply all" on a private email? Did that person keep their job?