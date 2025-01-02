Rep. Langworthy: House Republicans Have No Fear Of Retribution

Republican Congressman from New York, Nick Langworthy, claims House Republicans aren't subjected to an authoritarian leadership like they had under Nancy Pelosi's purview.

We don't know whether to laugh or cry. And I may be mistaken, but, Speaker Pelosi was not in charge of House Republicans.

And it's the incredibly WEAK "leadership" from Mike Johnson that has President Elon Musk thinking he can run the House of Representatives by threatening to fund primary challenges against those who do not obey HIM. This while Donald Trump golfs.

Langworthy claims House Republicans have a free flow of ideas. Covering House Republicans for some time, these ideas include replacing the U.S. Constitution with a theocratic edict.

Making sure a white nationalist party rules the country while reveling in their homophobia. Destroying the social safety nets that help the working class and undermining Obamacare are high on their list of to-do's. Those are some of the freethinking thoughts that flow from the maws of Republicans in the House.

Any ideas flowing out of their traps must conform to traitor Trump's wishes or they will be condemned.

LANGWORTHY: You know, we have a free flow of ideas and thoughts and open voices in our conference. You know, there's not fear of retribution or, you know, authoritarian-style leadership like they had under Pelosi. We have a much better society. But now we have to understand that this is bigger than the House of Representatives. It is about accomplishing President Trump's agenda for the American people. He comes into office January 20th. But we have to get through our swearing-in and speaker election.But then we have to certify an election, a presidential election on the 6th by our constitutional mandate. We can't afford to, you know, have any delays in that. We need to move ahead with President Trump's agenda, and I'm certainly prepared to do that. And I hope our conference will unite.

Rep. Langworthy exposes how discombobulated the Republican conference in the House is and admits there will probably be delays moving forward because of their infighting.

Crackpots rule the roost.