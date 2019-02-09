Report: 'Trump Is Hated By Everyone Inside The White House'

Gabriel Sherman, the groundbreaking journalist for Vanity Fair reports that many in the White House staff can't stand Trump, who is always looking for a scapegoat.

Can you imagine working for a bloviating narcissist, who demands total and complete loyalty and offers none in return?

Sherman, as accurate as any reporter in the media today writes, "The issue is that many see Trump himself as the problem."

“Trump is hated by everyone inside the White House,” a former West Wing official told Sherman. "His shambolic management style, paranoia, and pattern of blaming staff for problems of his own making have left senior White House officials burned out and resentful."

"It’s total misery. People feel trapped,” a former official said. “Trump always needs someone to blame,” a second former official said. Sources told Sherman that the leak of Trump’s internal schedules to Axios—which revealed how little work Trump actually does—was a signal of how disaffected his staff has become."

And Larry Kudlow's looking to jump the ship.

Economic adviser Larry Kudlow has told people he’s probably got six months left. “Larry’s really tired of it all,” a source close to Kudlow said.

Many Republicans used to complain about nepotism pertaining to Democrats, but under Trump, they've choked on their own tongues trying to not care whether Trump has run the federal government like it's a nepotism outpost.

He actually put his son-in-law in charge of Middle East peace negotiations.

Two years ago, while singling out Kushner at dinner before his inauguration, Trump moronically said, "If you can’t produce peace in the Middle East, nobody can.”

Sherman cites four sources that told him only Jared and Ivanka have Trump's ear and are blamed for much of the tensions emitting from the White House staff.

Four sources said the only White House advisers he truly consults are daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Even Mulvaney is at a breaking point.

Right now Trump is down to the C -team of people that want to work for him so what's next?

Seb Gorka for Chief of Staff?