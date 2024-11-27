New Docs Allege Second Sexual Assault By Conservative 'Newsman'

Not to be undone by Pete Hegseth, disgraced former Fox News host Ed Henry had his name come up in a new court filing of sexual assault.

Henry, who is now employed by Newsmax, appears to be one sick bastard.

A second woman has come forward after former Fox Business Network associate Jennifer Eckhart described a twisted "sex slave relationship which she claims turned into a rape in 2017.

The Independent writes: 'How the hell does this guy have a job?' Ex-Fox News star Ed Henry accused of sexually assaulting second woman

Ed Henry, who was fired from Fox News in 2020 over rape allegations raised by former Fox Business Network associate Jennifer Eckhart, has been accused of sexually assaulting a second woman at the network in a new court filing by Eckhart. The bombshell claim that another woman was sexually assaulted by Henry while he was a star at Fox News, which was given as sworn testimony by the alleged victim, is just the latest flashpoint in a legal saga that has been mired in the courts for four years now.

Republicans and MAGAts still hire, nominate, and excuse these creeps.

It's disgusting.