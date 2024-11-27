New Docs Allege Second Sexual Assault By Conservative 'Newsman'

How does Ed Henry, an accused rapist, still have a job anywhere in the media?
By John AmatoNovember 27, 2024

Not to be undone by Pete Hegseth, disgraced former Fox News host Ed Henry had his name come up in a new court filing of sexual assault.

Henry, who is now employed by Newsmax, appears to be one sick bastard.

A second woman has come forward after former Fox Business Network associate Jennifer Eckhart described a twisted "sex slave relationship which she claims turned into a rape in 2017.

The Independent writes: 'How the hell does this guy have a job?' Ex-Fox News star Ed Henry accused of sexually assaulting second woman

The bombshell claim that another woman was sexually assaulted by Henry while he was a star at Fox News, which was given as sworn testimony by the alleged victim, is just the latest flashpoint in a legal saga that has been mired in the courts for four years now.

Republicans and MAGAts still hire, nominate, and excuse these creeps.

It's disgusting.

