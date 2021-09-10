Media Bites
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Judge Gives Nod To Sex Trafficking Suit Against Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry

Ed Henry tried unsuccessfully to get the case against him dismissed, but apparently handcuffing the victim and threatening her did not sit well with the judge.
By Red Painter
Judge Gives Nod To Sex Trafficking Suit Against Ex-Fox News Anchor Ed Henry
Image from: Screen Shot/Fox News

Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry tried - unsuccessfully - to have a lawsuit filed by former Fox Business staffer Jennifer Eckhart against him for sex trafficking, retaliatory harassment, revenge porn and gender-motivated violence in the form of sexual assault and rape dismissed. This lawsuit led to his firing from Fox News back in the summer of 2020. At the time, it was related to allegations of "sexual misconduct" on the job. His 2016 "time out" from his job at FOX was also related to sexual misconduct with a hostess in Las Vegas while Henry was covering the 2016 campaign. So, this goes back pretty far.

Law and Crime reports that Henry and Fox News tried to get numerous claims dismissed and were only partially successful. The case stems from allegations made by ex-associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, involving allegations that legally fall under "sex trafficking" although they are more like quid pro quo or sex in exchange for a personal or professional trade.

In her lawsuit, Eckhart stated that after Henry threatened her job if she didn't have sex with him, he went farther. “He hit her,” Eckhart lawyer Michael John Willemin wrote in the complaint. “He handcuffed her. He bruised her up. He called her a ‘whore.’ He told her she doesn’t have a choice.”

That was done in the context of threatening her: Either she would have sex with Henry or lose her job.

The opinion of U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams states: “She asserts that [Henry] is liable for sex trafficking because she says he used empty promises of career advancement to defraud her into coming to his hotel room, then used force to cause her to have sexual intercourse with him...To be sure, this is not a conventional claim of sex trafficking. Eckhart has not alleged, for example, that Henry forced her into prostitution or sexual slavery.”

Although this is not what the public thinks of when they hear the phrase "sex trafficking," it apparently does fall under the “relatively broad language of the applicable statute ”through the usage of “force or fraud to cause a person to “engage in a sex act” for a “thing of value.”

In addition to the charge of sex trafficking against Henry personally, the judge allowed "multiple harassment-related counts against Fox News" to continue as well. In her ruling, the judge stated: “At this juncture, the Court concludes that Eckhart has plausibly alleged that the network knew or should have known about Henry’s sexually harassing behavior but not necessarily the specific conduct that amounts to sex trafficking."

Eckhart is pleased, for sure. Her attorney's statement to Law and Crime said: "Neither Fox News nor Ed Henry succeeded in their early attempts to escape liability as to Ms. Eckhart’s allegations of rape, sexual assault and unlawful termination. Both parties remain in the case with respect to these important allegations. Moreover, the Court made clear that Mr. Henry acted completely inappropriately in attempting to victim shame our client during this litigation. We intend on pushing this case forward expeditiously and asking a jury to hold both Fox News and Mr. Henry accountable for their alleged conduct.”

This is just another instance of powerful men at Fox News abusing their status and power to take advantage of women employed at the same network. Keep an eye on this story.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team