Ex-Staffer Matt Gaetz Promoted As Defender Is A Big Zero

A former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday struggled to defend the congressman against sex trafficking allegations.

At a press conference promoted by Gaetz, Nate Nelson said that he had been interviewed by the FBI but did not have any evidence that could clear the controversial Republican.

"This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated," Nelson said, referring to the suggestion that he had knowledge of Gaetz's alleged illegal activities.

Under questioning from reporters, Nelson admitted that he had no evidence that could discredit the investigation.

"I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz," Nelson said, "only to discredit these baseless allegations."

"What of the investigation do you know that would lead you to discredit the investigation?" a reporter pressed.

"I don't have any specific knowledge on the investigation," Nelson replied, "or any of the facts that are involved with the investigation."