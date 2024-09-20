Court Records Place Matt Gaetz At Long-Rumored Sex Party

As the Week Of Republicans Behaving Badly draws to an end, we have more on the long-rumored Matt Gaetz sex party.

The DoJ previously investigated Gaetz and eventually declined to file criminal charges. So unless there's something new here, I won't do the schadenfreude dance just yet. A caveat: His father, prominent Florida politician and multimillionaire Don Gaetz, has been known to bail out Matty's for various bad behaviors. And this being Florida, we can never rule out that possibility. Perhaps we'll learn more! Via NOTUS.org:

Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a drug-fueled sex party in 2017 with the 17-year-old girl at the center of the alleged sex trafficking scandal, according to legal documents filed to a Florida federal court shortly before midnight Thursday, which cite sealed affidavits from three eyewitness testimonies. The minor, who was a junior in high school at the time, arrived in her mother’s car for a July 15, 2017, party at the Florida home of Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and friend of Gaetz’s, according to a court filing written by defense attorneys who interviewed witnesses as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit Dorworth brought in 2023. The lobbyist claimed he had been unfairly dragged into the alleged sex trafficking scandal that has dogged Gaetz and his allies for years. Dorworth ultimately dropped the case, but lawyers filed these documents in an attempt to recoup attorneys fees for a lawsuit they say should never have been brought. One eyewitness cited in the court filings, a young woman referred to as K.M., provided a sworn affidavit that claimed the teenage girl was naked, partygoers were there to “engage in sexual activities,” and “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy … and marijuana” were present. The teenage girl was identified in the filings only as A.B.

This is the first time that sworn testimony has been referenced in public court filings alleging that the congressman attended one of the long-rumored parties tied to an alleged underage sex scandal:

Previous reports have revealed details of ex-politician and Gaetz friend Joel Greenberg’s confession letter that was never made public, which described how Gaetz would allegedly pay him to arrange several sexual encounters with young women — including a 17-year-old girl. Greenberg is serving an 11-year prison sentence for a list of charges, including fraud and sex trafficking with a child.

Gaetz has always vehemently denied the charges. He's still under investigation by the House Ethics committee for the allegations.

During the RNC, Matt Gaetz interrupted Kevin McCarthy’s interview, leading the former Speaker to respond to Gaetz’s taunts with:



"He's facing an ethics complaint for paying for, and sleeping with, a 17-year-old."

