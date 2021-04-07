Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Gaetzgate Part V: Wait, There's More!

Federal investigators are looking into a Bahamas trip Gaetz took in 2018 or 2019 with a "marijuana entrepeneur" that may have violated more sex trafficking laws.
By Red Painter
7 min ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Gaetzgate is getting worse. It was just a week ago that news broke about Matt Gaetz being under investigation for child sex trafficking.. Hours later, he did a completely bonkers interview on Tucker Carlson. Just 2 days after that, the New York Times published actual receipts showing evidence of payments to women using payment apps. Just one day after that, reports came out that Gaetz asked Trump for a blanket pardon. Today we have a report that he is under investigation for a trip he took to the Bahamas with a "marijuana entrepeneur" that may have involved sex trafficking, underage girls and paid escorts.

CBS reports that "federal investigators are looking into a Bahamas trip Matt Gaetz allegedly took in late 2018 or early 2019 as part of an inquiry into whether the Florida representative violated sex trafficking laws." Joining Gaetz on the trip was "marijuana entrepreneur" and hand surgeon, Jason Pirozzolo. Pirozzolo allegedly paid for the travel expenses, accommodations, and female escorts. Investigators are lookjing into whether the "escorts were illegally trafficked across state or international lines for the purpose of sex with the congressman."

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz accepted paid escorts in exchange for "political access or legislative favors" which is commonly known as pay-for-play. If there is evidence of that sort of arrangement, even informal, it is a federal crime.

YIKES.

Former federal prosecutor Arlo Devlin-Brown told CBS: "Traveling across state lines is what creates a federal hook for a prosecution. It doesn't matter that [Gaetz] personally paid them as long as he knows someone is doing that."

The DOJ and Pirozollo had no comment on the investigation.

Gaetz's office put out the following statement:

"Rep. Gaetz has never paid for sex, nor has he had sex with an underage girl. What began with blaring headlines about 'sex trafficking' has now turned into a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults. Yesterday, we even learned of some nonsense 'pardon' story that turned out to be false, and today it's just more euphemism. It's interesting to watch the Washington wheels grinding so hard every time one of their falsehoods gets knocked down."

It is clear that Gaetz is following the Trump playbook - deny, deflect, double down.

Editor's note: Watch Glenn Kirschner explain why Gaetz's denials are likely to be lies in the video above.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team