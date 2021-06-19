Could Matt Gaetz Be Charged As Early As July?

The investigation into Matt Gaetz is ramping up substantially, it appears. ABC is reporting that Gaetz could be arrested as early as JULY. To catch up on the previous 12 entries in the Gaetzgate saga, click here.

Here is the latest: Gaetz's long time friend and former Seminole County tax collector, Joel Greenberg, the heat has been on. Greenberg got a pretty sweet plea deal, which has led many legal minds to deduce that he is cooperating with prosecutors to a degree that probably puts Gaetz at serious legal jeopardy. It is so serious that sources have told ABC News that "prosecutors believe a decision about whether or not to bring charges against Gaetz could come as early as July."

July. JULY. As in, July 2021...which begins in just 12 days.

ABC also reports that "the probe into the congressman has ramped up in recent weeks" and that "investigators have started interviewing more women who were allegedly introduced to Gaetz through Greenberg." Just a reminder that one of the women who Greenberg pled guilty to sex trafficking was a 17 year old who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Gaetz.

Investigators have also begun looking into sketchy business dealings between Greenberg and prominent Florida business people. In one case, they are looking into a $48,000 contract with a man named Keith Ingersoll. After conducting an audit, they found that there was "no evidence of work product" by Ingersoll's company, despite securing a multiyear contract with the Seminole County tax office while Greenberg was running it.

Additionally, investigators are looking into other close associates of Greenberg, one by the name of Joe Ellicott. This is a new name to followers of the Gaetzgate saga. Elicott is a long time friend of Greenberg and allegedly at least one associate of the trio received a subpoena requesting "any communications, documents, recordings and payments the individual had with Ellicott, Gaetz and Greenberg from 2016 until now." In May, Politico reported that a grand jury is "investigating alleged crimes 'involving commercial sex acts with adult and minor women as well as obstruction of justice.'"

Ellicott could be a key witness, as he may have potentially damning information regarding others besides Greenberg. ABC reports that Ellicott told Greenberg (via encrypted app, Signal) that "a mutual friend was worried she could be implicated in the investigation into the sex ring involving a minor." The messages, first reported by the Daily Beast, allegedly say "she is scared because she knew [the minor] was underage the whole time, had sex with her, and they both went [to] see other guys they had met together." In other messages, ABC reports that Ellicott "urged the friend" to "encourage" the woman who was a minor at the time to not speak to law enforcement.

Both Ellicott and Greenberg's lawyer refused to speak to ABC News, as expected. Gaetz continues to deny any wrongdoing.