2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Matt Gaetz's Wingman Has So Much Tea, He Needs 90 More Days To Spill It

Joel Greenberg is offering much more to the federal investigation, according to court records.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Gaetz wingman and dirty trickster Joel Goldberg has been cooperating for a while, so this suggests a couple of things. First, that Matt Gaetz is in deep, deep trouble, and second, that the investigation may be branching out to even more Florida politicians. Oh darn! We wouldn't want Floridians to lose trust in their stellar representatives! Via CNBC:

A lawyer for Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal probe involving Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, asked a judge Tuesday to delay the former county tax collector’s sentencing date by 90 days, citing his continued cooperation with federal prosecutors.

Greenberg, who in May admitted to crimes including sex trafficking of a minor and identity theft, agreed in a plea deal to provide “substantial assistance” to federal authorities in any investigation.

That could include a federal probe, which reportedly grew out of Greenberg’s case, looking into possible sex trafficking by the Florida congressman.

Obviously, the longer prosecutors find him helpful, the worse it gets for anyone else who cavorted with him.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team