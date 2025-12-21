Russian General Who Received Hero Of Russia Award For "Capturing Kupyansk" Found Dead

Russian General Sergei Kuzovlev was personally awarded the title "Hero of Russia" by Vladimir Putin on December 9. He told Putin on Nov. 20 that Kupyansk was taken. That proved to be a fatal blunder, as soon after, President Zelensky went to Kupyansk himself to call out the Russian bullshit, barely a couple of kilometers from the Russian fighting forces, and the Russian General's time on Earth became limited.

His wife found his body on December 17, the cause of death unknown.

Source: Channel 24, Ukraine

Russian General Sergei Kuzovlev was awarded the title "Hero of Russia" after reporting to Putin that he had supposedly gained complete control of Kupyansk. Ukrainian troops are holding the city firmly. A video featuring him, reporting to Putin about the "final capture of the city," was actively distributed by Russian propaganda outlets, Channel 24 reported , citing Russian media. Colonel General Kuzovlev received the award on December 9, likely for his report on the supposedly completed capture of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. However, Russia has no real control over the city. Ukrainian troops have even blocked several hundred Russians in the city. A recording from November 20 also surfaced online, in which Kuzovlev claims that assault units of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army have allegedly completely captured Kupyansk. Putin, in military uniform, clarifies whether this means complete control of the city, and the general confirms, adding that "small, scattered enemy groups are being destroyed." Following these statements, journalists noted that it was then that Kuzovlev received Russia's highest state award on Heroes' Day. He currently commands the Moscow Military District and simultaneously leads the Zapad group.

Colonel General Kuzovlev had been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 and had commanded the Southern Military District.

🚨𝘉𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘎🚨



Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev who received Gold Star medal, personally from Putin on December 9th, for liberation of Kupyansk, is missing and presumed dead!

Zelensky went there himself, 1.3 km from the Russians and just 500 meters from the Gray Zone separating the two forces. All of which is incredibly dangerous and utterly insane, period. After Putin saw the video, authenticated the geolocation and so forth, the General became a dead man.

Balls of steel.

Zelensky made a surprise visit to the frontline city of Kupyansk, which Russia claimed its forces had captured – but now Ukraine's soldiers "are achieving results" and pushing them back, the president said.



Zelensky underscored the importance of the shooting war as well as… pic.twitter.com/6KehD8W7au — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 12, 2025

"It's not clear if he drank tea, jumped out a window, or shot himself 13 times." Sums it up.