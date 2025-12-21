Hoo Boy, Here Comes Jeff Bezos's $40M Bribe 'Melania' Movie

In case you missed it, the trailer for Melania Trump’s new self-titled documentary dropped Wednesday—and it looks as uninteresting as you might have imagined.

The one-minute glimpse of “Melania” portrays the first lady as a strutting fashionista, complete with dramatic scene cuts and music that aspire to make the Amazon MGM Studios-produced documentary a blockbuster-style flick.

But the only real scoop gleaned from the teaser is that Melania is still mostly removed from her husband’s affairs.

“Did you watch it?” Donald Trump can be heard asking from the other end of a phone line.

“I did not, yeah” she replied. “I will see it on the news.”

The teaser trailer didn’t seem to impress the serially absent first lady’s many critics.

While White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was unsurprisingly over the moon about the release, others pointed out some problematic ties behind the scenes.

“We all realize what this is, right? This should be filed under Amazon’s ‘lobbying expenses,’” Miles Taylor, a staffer during Trump’s first administration, tweeted Wednesday.

Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor (above) called the upcoming film, which hits theaters Jan. 30, a “$40 million bribe” from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the Trump administration.

Multibillionaire Bezos does have plenty of reasons why he’d want to be in the White House’s good graces. During Trump’s first term, the president pointed his vengeful energy towards one of the world’s richest men, blocking a $10 billion contract with the government in 2020.

This time around, Bezos has cozied up with his former archnemesis in the name of securing contracts for his rocket company Blue Origin and keeping his taxes low.

But the bald billionaire isn’t the only questionable character behind this theatrical masterpiece.

Brett Ratner is at the helm of directorial duties, and if that name sounds familiar it might be from headlines during the #MeToo movement.

Ratner, who made films like “Rush Hour” and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” was accused of sexually harassing six women.

Olivia Munn was one of the actors who came forward about her experience with the director, telling the Los Angeles Times that he began masturbating in front of her when she entered his trailer.

In another instance, she said, Ratner told her that he had ejaculated onto various magazine covers featuring her face. The director denied the multiple accusations.

But if anyone would be unfazed by a man with a sexually questionable past making a film about his wife, it’s the pussy-grabbing president. As a matter of fact, the commander in chief successfully pushed for Paramount—the Larry Ellison-owned, Trump-friendly media company—to make and distribute a “Rush Hour 4.”

Thanks to Bezos and Melania, Ratner is back in the game despite his reputation as a sexual deviant.

A small gift, it seems, for making a film that glamorizes the most grifty first lady in our country’s history.

