War Pig Lindsey Graham Believes He Is The President

Fueled with an unquenchable blood lust, Sen. Lindsey Graham was in hyperbolic form on Hannity Monday night, bashing England, France, and Spain, while haranguing Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries to join his war against Iran, while claiming he'll negotiate a war treaty with them.

The kind of sugar rush Graham is experiencing is detrimental to the safety of this nation and the entire Middle East.

Heather Digby Parton writes in Salon, highlighting the lengths Graham has gone to convince Trump to attack Iran, including going to Israel and telling Benjamin Netanyahu how to talk to Trump to get him to attack Iran—a treasonous act in my opinion.

"He finds ways to get next to the president on the golf course and at his resorts to lobby for major military incursions, and he’s also been traveling overseas to tutor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on how best to speak to Trump to get him to agree. Obviously, Trump listened."

GRAHAM: The best way to protect America is to have allies. To our friends in Saudi Arabia, I am willing to do a treaty to go to war for you, but you got to step up and let America know you're a liable ally. If you cannot join this fight—Iran has attacked your country viciously—what fight are you going to join? This is a time of choosing.

Who knew Sen. "blow shit up" had the power to negotiate treaties with foreign countries?

Graham knows how to massage Trump's massive narcissistic ego while he bloviates on his own desires for world domination.

GRAHAM: To our allies, step up. Get our air bases out of Spain. They're not reliable. Move all those airplanes to a country that would let us use them when we're threatened by a regime like Iran. To our friends in Spain, man, you have lost your way.

I don't want to do business with you anymore. I want our air bases out of Spain into a country that will let us use them. To our Arab friends, I've tried to help you construct a new Mideast. You need to up your game here.

The country did not vote for Lindsay Graham's vision of a new Middle East. Trump's addled brain is too easy to manipulate, and Graham has found his in.

As a result, we are killing Iranian children in the process.

There are some in the Senate that advocate for war everywhere. Lindsey Graham is one of them. He does NOT tell the President what to do, nor does he control Congress. I have spoken with the administration a number of times, as well as other members of Congress over the last week… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 10, 2026

When did Lindsay Graham become our president? In the past 24 hours he’s threatened Lebanon, Cuba, the Saudis, the wider Arab region and now - checks notes - Spain https://t.co/h53EuFJRyQ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 10, 2026

Graham is finally getting some criticism from MAGA right-wingers, but his influence over Trump has already cost this country much.