JD Vance Blames Biden For Skyrocketing Gas Prices

As Walter Einenkel at Daily Kos noted, JD Vance gave one head-scratching take on rising gas prices this Friday:

Here's Vance's response to a reporter from the AP, where he first pretended that Trump cared one iota about national security after they launched the attack on Iran from behind curtains in some completely unsecure "room" at Mar-a-Lago, before launching into his lie-filled attack on the Biden administration:

BARROW: Hi, Mr. Vice President, Bill Barrow with the Associated Press. What did you advise the president initially as he considered his actions in Iran? And what are you urging him to do now, especially with Americans seeing higher prices at the pump and some of the fallout from that across the economy? Did you express any concerns like those you've expressed in the past on the possibility of these extended wars?

Well, Bill, I appreciate the question. I know you guys have to ask it, but imagine the situation where... we're in the situation room where you can't even take your iPod in there or your AirPods, I guess what they're called. You can't take your iPhone in there. You can't take anything in there because it is the most classified space anywhere in the world, and I sit there with Pete Hegseth and General Caine and Marco Rubio and the entire White House team, and the president and I and the entire senior team are talking about the options and about what we need to do and about how we must best protect the American people.

I hate to disappoint you, but I'm not going to show up here in front of God and everybody else, and tell you exactly what I said in that classified room, partially because I don't want to go to prison, and partially because I think it's important for the President of the United States to be able to talk to his advisors without those advisors running their mouth to the American media.

(Applause.)

Thank you all.

Now that said, one thing I can promise you is that Chris Wright, our great Secretary of Energy, and Scott Bessent, our Secretary of the Treasury, have been running the administration's response to the economic element of this.

Because we know, obviously, when the president takes action to make sure the American people are safe, we've got to do everything that we can to deal with the consequences of that economically. And it's not just oil. There's a whole host of things that we're focused on in the administration to try to ensure that we do the right thing by the American people.

What the president has said very clearly is that he does not like oil prices, higher oil prices, and neither do I, but he also believes that we're going to make the American people safer and that we're going to bring those prices at the pump back down to the levels they need to be for the American people.

Now here's the interesting thing. All this conversation happens where Joe Biden left us in a terrible situation and the reason why gas prices are where they are today is because of Donald Trump's work to get them lower, because in the Biden administration they were crazy high.

The gas prices we're seeing today are nothing like what we saw at the peak of the Biden administration because the president has set us up for energy dominance. And one of the lessons we all have to take away, frankly, every time we get involved in anything overseas, whether it's in the Middle East or anywhere else, the thing we've got to take away from it is energy dominance and energy independence. Rely on our own people, rely on our own energy.