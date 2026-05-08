Energy Secretary Whines Skyrocketing Gas Prices Tough On Trump, Too

Trump's Energy Secretary Chris Wright was asked to tell Americans when their suffering over high gas prices will end and he responded by whining it's hard for Trump too, and lied about Iran's ability to have a nuclear warhead.

Gaslighting is the Trump administration's basic platform since everything they've touched has caused misery to the country.

Unlike MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo who uses her show to lie to the US citizenry while hyping Trump propaganda to the fullest, Dana Perino asked a relevant question on Fox News.

PERINO: And what about people's concern about gas prices? They're seeing numbers that, you know, give them some heartburn and some heartache. And it's hard for a lot of people to figure out how they're going to stomach this for much longer. WRIGHT: It is. And, of course, it's been tough for our administration as well. This is an administration, the first Trump term and the second Trump term, all about lowering energy prices and an incredibly successful record in doing that.It is. And, of course, it's been tough for our administration as well.

It's not as tough on the millionaire class staffing Trump's administration nor is it tough for the scumbag billionaires funding his narcissistic obsessions.

WRIGHT: So when President Trump looked at the tradeoffs of going into Iran right now, he knew his sort of beautiful record of just constantly pushing down energy prices, gasoline headline prices as well. But Iran has roughly 1,000 pounds of uranium enriched to 60 percent, massively higher than you ever need for any commercial power production. It's actually quite close to weapons grade uranium. So they just get to this threshold where they're not far away from nuclear bombs. President Trump is absolutely unwilling to hand the next administration a nuclear armed Iran.

As if Trump thinks there will be a "next administration".

We were told the US wiped out their nuclear capability.

Not one person voted for Trump to take the country into war against Iran.

Not one person voted to hear the ridiculous talking point that we've been at war with Iran for 47 years.

Not one person voted to have their fuel costs explode to stamp out a nonexistent threat.

If Iran was so close to acquiring nuclear weapons why didn't Trump mention this in the entirety of 2025?

Chris Wright is now telling the American people you must suffer for Trump's egomania and your costs may continue to rise until 2028.