Anthony Horowitz Book Review: 'The Word Is Murder'

Mr. Horowitz wrote the TV series, Foyles War and is an incredible author.
Anthony Horowitz Book Review: 'The Word Is Murder'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 26, 2026

I'm halfway through Horowitz' book 'The Word Is Murder," and I'm loving every minute of it. It's sort of a meta-fictionalized effort on his part, melding real characters in to his fictional one and distorting them enough in service of his exquisite mystery.

I just finished Daisy Pearce's new book and was looking for something a little different before I jump back into the horror lexicon.

He is a wonderful writer. Magpie Murders is on my list as well.

If you need a clever and exceptional TV series, Horowitz created Foyles War that is on Acorn and is awesome.

Open Thread.

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