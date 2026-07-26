Anthony Horowitz Book Review: 'The Word Is Murder'

I'm halfway through Horowitz' book 'The Word Is Murder," and I'm loving every minute of it. It's sort of a meta-fictionalized effort on his part, melding real characters in to his fictional one and distorting them enough in service of his exquisite mystery.

I just finished Daisy Pearce's new book and was looking for something a little different before I jump back into the horror lexicon.

He is a wonderful writer. Magpie Murders is on my list as well.

If you need a clever and exceptional TV series, Horowitz created Foyles War that is on Acorn and is awesome.

Open Thread.