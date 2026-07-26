1956 Republican Party Platform More Liberal Than 2026?

Believe it or not, the Republican Party of 1956 was way more liberal than the GOP Party of 2026. The Republicans of the 1950s used to be sane.

The New Republic reported that in the early 1950s, the GOP strategists needed a white knight to lead the party out of purgatory after 20 years of Democratic Party leadership. The Republicans looked to General Dwight Eisenhower, who was enormously popular for his service as Supreme Commander of the Allied armies in Europe during World War II.

But getting Eisenhower to be the Republican nominee was hard because the party was almost as crazy as it is today. However, the war hero who grew up in a Kansas farming town molded the party to his sane image.

Here’s a quote from former General Dwight Eisenhower:

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”

Are you sitting down? The Republican 1956 platform even supported “equal pay for equal work regardless of sex.” Allison Gill posted the main points of the 1956 GOP party platform on social media this week (see above), and it showed how far the Republicans have fallen from Ike's GOP party of 1956.

What 2026 MAGA Stands For

All you need to do is watch the president of the United States at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, attacking Kaitlan Collins.

The GOP today is 100% MAGA all the time. Trump captured the Republican Party, and he's detached from reality.





Authoritarian expert Sarah Kendzior describes Trump's MAGA party better than anyone I know: