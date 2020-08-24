Politics
The Republican Party Officially Has NO Platform, Only Trump

No, really. They stand for nothing except support for Dear Leader. So much for "debating" Republicans.
By Frances Langum
Image from: Tengrain

Christ on a cracker: The RNC announced that Republicans have no platform:

RESOLVED, That the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda;

RESOVLVED, That the 2020 Republican National Convention will adjourn without adopting a new platform until the 2024 Republican National Convention;

RESOLVED, That the 2020 Republican National Convention calls on the media to engage in accurate and unbiased reporting, especially as it relates to the strong support of the RNC for President Trump and his Administration; and

RESOLVED, That any motion to amend the 2016 Platform or to adopt a new platform, including any motion to suspend the procedures that will allow doing so, will be ruled out of order.

Trump = Republicans and vice-versa.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

