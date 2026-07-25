Donald Trump Targets Kaitlan Collins At WHCD With Vicious Rant

Donald J. Trump spent Friday night at the White House Correspondents' Dinner doing what he does best: congratulating someone to their face and insulting them in the same breath.

Addressing CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who was there to receive a WHCA award for her reporting, Trump offered his congratulations — then immediately clarified that he didn't mean it. "It was all about me," he told the room. "It's a fake; she shouldn't get the award." From there, the President moved on to his next order of business: telling a woman to smile. That always lands well.

That alone would've been a fairly standard Trump bit. But he wasn't done. Trump then informed Collins that he'd briefly mistaken her for someone else — someone who, in his telling, cost a beer company $35 billion. "I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship," he said. "But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney."

Oh, yes, a trans joke. What a jokey jokester this President is. Trump's 'jokes' through his hour-long rant were largely met with silence.

"But I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," he said. "It was all about me. It's a fake. She shouldn't get the award."

"It was a fake, but I didn't mind," he continued. "I said, Kaitlan, congratulations. But it was fake. There's no question about it."

"But she's a young, attractive woman," he said. "She never smiles. "I said, Kaitlan, do you have a smile? Smile."

"You have a nice position," he continued. "You're at CNN Fake News. "You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile."

"And I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship," he said. "But then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can. It was Dylan Mulvaney."

"And Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light thirty-five billion dollars in market cap," he added. "That was the worst commercial ever made."

By the way, here is Kaitlan Collins smiling right in front of Trump.

🚨JUST NOW: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is given an award at the White House Correspondents Dinner right in front of Trump!



He didn’t clap, yet she walked right over to him to shake his hand.



Kaitlan Collins is a class act and she deserves the award. https://t.co/vTXEheAAti pic.twitter.com/G3Hqbfd7hq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 25, 2026

Women are under no obligation to smile on demand. It would be odd if Collins reported the latest casualties in Iran with a big smile on her face.