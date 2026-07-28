Kaitlan Collins Shows Trump How To Behave Like A Poised Adult, Not A Petulant Toddler

CNN's Kaitlan Collins just gave Donald Trump a cold, hard, and deeply poised lesson on how to behave like a real grown-up, as opposed to a petulant, whiny toddler.

On Friday, during his hour-long spew of hot air at his White House Correspondents' Dinner 2.0, Donald Trump launched a particularly vicious attack against Collins, taking a pointed aim at an award she received earlier in the evening for her extensive coverage of the Trump White House and going so far as to compare her to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an especially disgusting light, both towards Collins and Mulvaney.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump said from the stage on Friday. "It was all about me. It was a fake; she shouldn’t get the award; it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake; there’s no question about it."

Last night, Collins sat down with Jon Stewart for an episode of The Daily Show, where she finally publicly addressed the President's blatant attacks against her, confirming that she was "not surprised" that the President went for her throat in front of a room full of her friends and colleagues.

"I’ve always felt this, regardless of who’s the President, whether it’s Joe Biden, Donald Trump — those are the two I’ve covered — it’s really not about me, and I don’t want it to be about my reaction," Collins told Stewart. "And so I think if you let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us."

The famous CNN journalist sought to distance herself from and rise above Donald Trump's vicious attacks, but did make note that her award seemed to really get under the President's skin.

"I think it’s more effective to remind people in those moments when he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me about the question I asked, or the reporting that I did that he was so angry about in this moment, and the fact that I got an award for it that really bothered him clearly, and so I just think in those moments it’s important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question, and on the non-answers that we get," she said.

And that, Donald, is how a grown-up behaves. Perhaps take some notes.