Todd Blanche Spins Like A Top In Maxwell Interview

Trump's pedo-protector, Deputy Atty. General Todd Blanche with the most pathetic response yet when asked about his so-called "interview" with Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. As we've noted here, Trump has hinted at pardoning Maxwell, and she was moved to a cushy country club prison after shilling for Trump when she spoke to Blanche.

Blanche made an appearance on CNN this Tuesday, and was asked by Kaitlan Collins whether he believed Maxwell during the interview. Blanche initially tried to skirt the question entirely. Collins followed up and Blanche proceeded to spin like a top:

COLLINS: But when you met with her, did you find her to be credible? BLANCHE: It's an impossible question to answer. I met with her for two days. To determine whether a witness is credible takes weeks and weeks and weeks. I asked her questions that -- that I believe all of us wanted answered, and she answered them. She answered them. I didn't -- the point of the interview was not for me to pressure-test every single answer she gave. Of course, not. The point of the interview was to give her an opportunity to speak, which nobody had done before. And so, she had been -- she had been in prison for many, many years, and she had offered to speak on many, many occasions, and she was never given that opportunity. And so, what I did is I gave her that opportunity to speak. It was recorded. My questions were there.

And whether -- whether her answers were credible or truthful, there's a lot of information out there about -- about Mr. Epstein, about her, and whether she -- what she said is completely wrong, or completely right, or a little of both, is for -- that's the reason why we released the transcript. That's why we were transparent about the questions I asked, and the answers she gave, is because it's really up to the American people to determine whether they believe that her answers were credible, or whether they found her not credible.

She was given plenty of opportunities to "speak" and she's in jail because she's a pedophile, a predator and a liar. Collins should have followed up and taken him to task for this nonsense, but thanked him and ended the interview instead.