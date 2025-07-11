Ken Paxton’s Wife Files For Divorce

Angela Paxton, a Texas state senator, said in her divorce petition that her decision was made “on biblical grounds” and “in light of recent discoveries.” At least one of those "recent discoveries" was that hubby Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, has been cheating on her.

But Ken Paxton’s infidelity and overall scuzziness is nothing new. Don’t tell me his wife had no idea.

Via The New York Times:

The couple, both Republicans who frequently refer to their Christian faith, have been married for 38 years, she said. During that time, Ms. Paxton stood by her husband as he faced criminal investigations into securities fraud, a federal investigation into corruption and abuse of office, and in 2023, a two-week public impeachment trial at the State Senate. She was present but not able to vote because of her conflict of interest. A key part of the impeachment trial was the question of whether Mr. Paxton had used his office to do favors for an Austin real estate investor who had helped the attorney general conceal an extramarital affair. At one point, toward the end of the trial, the woman at the center of the affair allegations came to the State Capitol, but she was ultimately not called to testify. She sat in a legislative library and later left the building. Mr. Paxton was acquitted in the trial, and no federal charges were brought against him. He settled his state securities fraud by agreeing to pay restitution, take legal ethics classes and perform community service, but admitted no wrongdoing.

What finally woke up Sen. Paxton to the fact that her husband is so slimey? When just looking at him gives a good clue to anyone not totally blind? A better question might be why is she just now filing for divorce when, according to her legal papers and The Times, she and the attorney general have not lived together “as spouses” since June 2024?

Well, it could be the senator has found a new flame. But the timing of her divorce petition, right in the middle of Ken Paxton’s primary challenge to Sen. John Cornyn seems significant. According to The Times, Senate Republican leaders were not happy about this primary fight, which they thought could help Democrats. The National Republican Senatorial Committee wasted no time shredding Ken Paxton after his wife's divorce announcement, The Times noted:

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” Joanna Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has.”

Get the popcorn going!