Mike Waltz Blames Biden For Depleted Weapons Stockpile

When you can't defend the indefensible, blame Biden:

NBC News has also previously reported that U.S. weapons stockpiles are diminishing as the war with Iran continues.

He was responding to questions about an NBC News report that U.S. military commanders are allowing some Iranian attacks through U.S. defenses as part of an effort to preserve the Pentagon’s weapons supply, according to two senior U.S. officials.

Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Sunday that the U.S. has “everything that it needs” for military operations against Iran, dismissing reporting that U.S. weapons stockpiles are depleted. [...]

Waltz denied that there was a shortage, then blamed it on the Biden administration, and then said whoever leaked the information should be prosecuted. So which is it Mike? Because there is no "leak" if there is no weapons shortage.

Here's the exchange with Welker:

WELKER: NBC News is reporting the Pentagon is actually rationing some defense weaponry amid diminishing supplies. Is America backing away from a larger military attack because its military stockpile has been depleted?

WALTZ: Well, look, we have to take a step back here in that a lot of stockpiles were depleted not only from what we gave Ukraine over the last however many years, four or five years, and the administration inherited the secretary, Secretary Hegseth inherited a depleted situation from not only Ukraine, but also the ongoing fight with the Houthis under the Biden administration, and a depleted military under the Biden administration.

So they have decided one, they’re going to new types of munitions, cheaper munitions, new technologies, but also with these new defense budgets, rebuilding our great military.

However...(crosstalk). No, I want to be clear...

WELKER: Do you acknowledge they're depleted at this moment?

WALTZ: I want to be crystal clear. The U.S. military, and I've verified this every which way, has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be.

And I have to tell you, the people that are leaking this nonsense deserve to be in jail.



WELKER: Well, let me ask you, because you're saying they deserve to be in jail. Is that something the administration's going to pursue, putting people in jail?

WALTZ: Well, we have a number of leak investigations going on. I'll defer that to the Department of Justice. But here's the point. The point is the US military has conducted a phenomenally successful campaign. We have never, as you know, I'm a veteran by background, we have never maintained this kind of air superiority, sea superiority, with unfettered access over Iran right now.