Daisy Pearce's New Horror Masterpiece: Dark Is When The Devil Comes

I'm always on the lookout for a new horror book or author and during a search I found Daisy Pearce's, "Something In the Walls," published in 2025.

I really enjoyed the story and her writing style so I was pumped when I discovered her newest book, ""Dark Is When the Devil Comes," was about to be released.

It did not disappoint. I read it in a few days.

Horror DNA writes, "Pearce returns with Dark is When the Devil Comes, which is both an absolute banger and a total creep-fest. If you are after a horror story which combines thriller with supernatural ambiguity whilst being a compulsive page-turner, then look no further than Dark is When the Devil Comes, as few do it better."

Bravo, Daisy!

The only problem I have with Daisy is I have to wait till next year for her newest tale.

Open thread.