Trump's New Windmill Rant Comes With Its Own Fact-Check: 'I Don't Know If That's True'

Can we unplug Trump, then plug him back in again? It might help, IDK
By Conover KennardJuly 26, 2026

Donald J. Trump once again revived his years-long crusade against wind turbines this week, and this time he brought his own fact-check along with him.

The President used Palm Springs, California as his opening target, describing the area's wind farm as looking "like a junkyard" full of "old ones, rotted ones" that are "falling down all over the place." From there he moved to blade disposal, claiming turbines can't be buried because "the fiber that the blades are made out of should not go in the ground because it's going to poison the ground."

Then, unprompted, he added the part that undercuts the whole rant: "I don't know if that's true or not, but if it's not going to go in the ground, what do you do with it, put it up in the air?"

So the rationale behind Trump's stated goal of having "hopefully no wind farms approved" is a claim the President admits, in the same breath, he can't confirm.

For the record: turbine blades are fiberglass composite, which is genuinely difficult to recycle and has historically ended up in landfills — that much checks out. We'll give him that. Sort of. However, "hard to recycle" isn't the same as "poisons the ground," and it's not the binary Trump is presenting; recyclers have been breaking blades down for reuse in things like concrete additives for years. It's not landfill-or-nothing.

The Palm Springs shot is also recycled material of its own — that wind farm, San Gorgonio Pass, is one of the oldest in the country, dating to the early 1980s. What Trump's calling "rotted" is largely first-generation equipment that predates the materials and recycling infrastructure the industry runs on now, not a preview of what today's turbines become.

Still, Trump will never give up on his hatred for windmills; that goes back to 2006. Trump's anti-windmill era traces to a fight over an offshore wind farm near his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland. The now-President opposed an offshore wind farm in Scotland because he felt it would ruin the ocean view from his Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen resort in Aberdeenshire, and we can't have Trump inconvenienced in any way!

He wrote to Scotland's first minister Alex Salmond, warning the turbines would do more damage to Scotland "than virtually any event in Scottish history" and said he'd authorized staff to fund an international campaign against the project.

The wind farm got built anyway — 11 turbines went up despite his efforts to block it, and he hasn't forgotten that rejection anymore than he's forgotten being rejected in 2020 when Joe Biden defeated him.

Trump is now ranting and raving about "windmills" and how you can't bury them because they "poison the ground"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-24T19:44:08.049Z

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