The Old Man Launches Bizarre Rant About Hillary Clinton At Rally

Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Rocky Mount, N.C. Friday night to reassure Americans that the nation's economy is improving. "I mean you've been decimated but it's coming back now, because I put tariffs on, big tariffs actually," he insisted. I live in North Carolina, and prices are not down, by the way. During his rally-style speech, he of course, listed his grievances, and continued his obsession with Hillary Clinton.

"Oh, I wouldn't want to go home to her," he told the crowd. "She was nasty."

"Remember, remember she was a nasty person," he continued. "I was gonna use a b-word. I said then my wife would not be happy."

"My wife always says, please," he added. "Please don't use foul language."

Oh, sure, the woman who infamously said she doesn't give a 'fook' about Christmas is concerned with foul language.

Trump predictably blamed Joe Biden for the state of the economy during his rambling speech. On Wednesday, Trump used a nationally-televised address just to talk shit about Biden.

However, a late November poll from High Point University found that about 60% of North Carolina voters surveyed disapprove of how Trump is addressing inflation, while 52% disapprove of his tariff policies.

Trump should hold more rallies. He's losing the juice with supporters, and that is good for the country. Keep talking, grandpa.