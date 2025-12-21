The Old Man Launches Bizarre Rant About Hillary Clinton At Rally

"I wouldn't want to go home to her," he said.
By Conover KennardDecember 21, 2025

Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Rocky Mount, N.C. Friday night to reassure Americans that the nation's economy is improving. "I mean you've been decimated but it's coming back now, because I put tariffs on, big tariffs actually," he insisted. I live in North Carolina, and prices are not down, by the way. During his rally-style speech, he of course, listed his grievances, and continued his obsession with Hillary Clinton.

"Oh, I wouldn't want to go home to her," he told the crowd. "She was nasty."

"Remember, remember she was a nasty person," he continued. "I was gonna use a b-word. I said then my wife would not be happy."

"My wife always says, please," he added. "Please don't use foul language."

Oh, sure, the woman who infamously said she doesn't give a 'fook' about Christmas is concerned with foul language.

Trump predictably blamed Joe Biden for the state of the economy during his rambling speech. On Wednesday, Trump used a nationally-televised address just to talk shit about Biden.

However, a late November poll from High Point University found that about 60% of North Carolina voters surveyed disapprove of how Trump is addressing inflation, while 52% disapprove of his tariff policies.

Trump should hold more rallies. He's losing the juice with supporters, and that is good for the country. Keep talking, grandpa.

Trump says Hillary Clinton was “nasty, whew, I wouldn’t want to go home to her” and then just stops short of calling her a bitch

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-20T02:42:16.627Z

