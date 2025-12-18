Trump Held A National Address Just To Talk Sh*t About Joe Biden

He looks unwell. Merry Christmas!
By Conover KennardDecember 18, 2025

Donald Trump on Wednesday used a nationally-televised address to talk shit about his predecessor, Joe Biden, whose economy was described by The Economist last year as "The envy of the world." Let's be real, Trump has held a grudge with Biden because his ass got whooped in the 2020 election.

And we can clearly see that by how he recently added insults to the plaque below Biden's portrait in his so-called 'Presidential Walk of Fame.' Of course, other presidents were insulted, too.

Everything Trump said during his speech was a lie, but you knew it would be. The president opened his rally-style speech to insist that he “inherited a mess” that he was now “fixing.”

"Much of this success has been accomplished by tariffs," he falsely said. "My favorite word, tariffs, which for many decades have been used successfully by other countries against us, but not anymore. Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs, and that's why they're coming home to the USA in record numbers."

"They're building factories and plants at levels we haven't seen, AI, automobiles," he continued. "We're doing what nobody thought was even possible, not even remotely possible."

"There has never, frankly, been anything like it," he added. "One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead. Our country was ready to fail, totally failed. Now, we're the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Trump flat-out lied, saying inflation was “the worst in 48 years” when he took office. His lie-filled rant continued with Trump claiming that inflation had “stopped” after he got back in power.

“Wages are up, prices are down," he said. "Our nation is strong. America is respected, and our country is back stronger than ever before. We are poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen."

Trump sounded desperate, yelling at the American public. And he looked unwell. Dick Cheney's former cardiologist agrees:

Trump sounds like a maniac at some sort of demented open mic

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-18T02:13:33.450Z

