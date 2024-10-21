President Obama Took Trump's Mental Decline To The Woodshed

President Barack Obama hosted a rally in Las Vegas Saturday night, where he pilloried Diminished Donald Trump's failing mental abilities and bizarre rallies.

KTNV reports:

The former president rallied hundreds of supporters for Vice President Kamala Harris at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas Saturday night .

On the first day of early voting in the valley, former President Barack Obama led the battle cry in the battleground state of Nevada.

While President Obama is sharp and precise with his words and actions, Trump talks about Arnold Palmer's junk that he's jealous of.

OBAMA: Have you seen him lately?

I mean he is out there.

He's given these two and a half hour speeches — Just just a word salad.

You don't know what he's saying, you know at any given moment. He held a town hall meeting where now the point of a town hall meeting I've had like maybe a thousand of them.

The point is you meet with people and you answer their questions. He just stopped.

He's all I don't feel like taking questions anymore and then we're just good.

He just played music for half an hour Just swayed to Ave Maria and and and why YMCA I Mean imagine if January I did that Now our playlist might be better But It is strange behavior He called himself the father of IVF I Have no idea what that means And neither do you.

Yeah, he said January 6th was a day of love said it Don't move Well said it was a day love.

I mean, you know made it sound like it was Coachella

So You you would be worried if your grandpa started acting like this. You would I mean, right? You'd like call up your brother your cousin or something be like hey, have you seen grandpa lately?

What we gonna do? But this is coming from somebody who wants unchecked power. Once the most powerful office on earth with the nuclear codes and all that now. The point is we don't.We we do not need to see what an older Lunar Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America's ready to turn the page.

We're ready for a better story. And the good news is that Kamala Harris is ready for the job Thank you.