Jesse Watters Verbally Fellates Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters performed verbal fellatio on Trump to reward him for destroying the US economy, while equating the market crash with sending kids to a military academy.

There is no greater sex act for Trump than being pumped up by his right-wing cohorts and supporters as he does things recklessly, immorally and criminally.

WATTERS: Now I'm only in my 40s. I know I look a lot younger, but I've never seen a president stand up to Wall Street. Have you? Trump just stared the market right in the face while it sold off 4%. It's like sending your screwed-up son to a military academy. You know it's gonna hurt him at first and he's not gonna like it and it's gonna be painful but in the long run it's gonna make him a man.

Trump did not stand up to Wall Street. He took his twisted fixation with 1890 tariffs and screwed the world economy. Wall Street just reacted to a president content with destroying the working class and his own voters. The Street is not going to cower because Trump claimed he's performing surgery on our bank accounts.

MAGA scumbags continually attempt to try to paint the United States in some sort of crisis on the verge of being destroyed before Trump was elected. President Biden created more jobs than Trump ever did and ushered in a booming stock market with his leadership. People were upset with inflation that was caused by COVID supply chain issues.

Watters' analogy is juvenile.

Plus, as he admitted, a person not set to retire in 25 years can withstand severe downturns like this one. But for most Trump voters who depend on their life savings, Social Security, and the stock market to live on this is a catastrophe.