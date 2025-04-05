Holy Smoke, Sen. John Kennedy Rips Trump's Tariffs

Sen. John Kennedy from Louisiana admitted that Trump's global tariffs have not been good for the country and if it doesn't change soon Trump has to recalibrate.

That was surprising.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner soft-peddled her first question to the faux folksy senator by claiming Demented Donald is asking for a little bit of time. The market is not going to make up 5000 points in a week. We are not talking about days, or months, it may take years to get back what he's already given up on a whim. Seniors and many Americans do not have that kind of time when they depend on the 401K's investments and Social Security to live on.

Kennedy opened by saying pig Trump's goals are laudable and then offered some reality. ( I didn't even bother commenting on Harris Faulkner because she's a useful idiot for Trump)

KENNEDY: But the stock market does matter. About 62% of Americans have money in the market. The wealth effect is real– there’s reliable data that shows that for every one dollar that the stock market, holdings in the stock market go down, people spend twenty-five cents less. Well, we’re a consumer-driven economy and if people are spending less, that’s gonna affect your GDP. So I’m not going to bubble wrap it. What’s happening is not good. Now will it continue? Will we find the bottom and then it will start to go back up? I hope so. That’s what I’m pulling for. But if it doesn’t, we’ll have to recalibrate.

It is good to hear some complaining by Republicans, but the country needs more.

If we take Trump at his word, he has no intention of reversing course on his devastating tariffs.

Is Kennedy willing to join Democrats and have Congress step up to curtail Trump's megalomania?

Will he help make Congress do their jobs and reign in Trump's madness?