Loser Of Debate: 'I Won The Debate,' I Am An 'Extraordinary Genius'

Ever since the unprepared felon lost the debate to Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, he has displayed a narcissistic injury so severe that he has been claiming that he won the debate on his flailing social media site for days now.

Donald has gone as far as to claim that he's a "person of extraordinary genius" who was opposed by "mentally challenged people." If true, then Donald wouldn't have soundly lost the debate as he did. It seems like quite the self-own to me!

What a hot mess:

ABC FAKE NEWS has been completely discredited, and is now under investigation. Did they give Comrade Kamala the questions? It was 3 on 1, but they were mentally challenged people, against one person of extraordinary genius. It wasn't even close, as is now reflected in the polls. I WON THE DEBATE!

Polls showed that Harris outperformed Trump, and if the opposite were true, the chickenshit would gladly debate his opponent again.

And minutes earlier, Lumpy posted this fabricated bullshit:

Up 6 points in the Rasmussen Poll. I WON THE DEBATE! A nice lead over the Marxist Candidate, Comrade Kamala Harris, who had a very hard time yesterday answering the simplest of questions in Pennsylvania, where she will end Fracking. It was A WORD SALAD, A REAL MESS!

OK.

That's not true, though. The Trump-humping polling company has the former President up by 2 points over Harris.

The race for the White House continues to be close, as former President Donald Trump holds a two-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.



Trump has been posting screengrabs of Xitter polls to prove that he won. Well, I'll do a poll on Threads - where I have a MAGA-free account - to dispute Trump supporters' social media polls, and then BOOM—it will be confirmed that the debate's loser is the loser. Am I doing this right?

Better yet, we can conduct a totally legit "poll" here in the comments. That sounds good to me.