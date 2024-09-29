'Projection': Backlash Ensues After Trump Calls Harris 'Mentally Disabled'

Donald J. Trump held a bonkers rally Saturday in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, displaying his mental decline for the world to see, including blaming immigrants for a fly at the rally, among other peculiar moments.

Trump, of course, continued his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, this time by falsely claiming she was born “mentally impaired” and comparing her actions to that of “a mentally disabled person.”

Donald is shaken over Harris's clear and concise speech at the border, so he tells the crowd that “Kamala is mentally impaired. If a Republican did what she did, that Republican would be impeached and removed from office, and rightfully so, for high crimes and misdemeanors.” He said that Harris “was born that way,” and that brought cheers from the audience. That's racist misogyny on display right there.

"She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country,” he said, adding that Harris is “a very dumb person."

Via The Washington Post:

Maria Town, CEO and president of the American Association of People with Disabilities, said in a statement to The Washington Post that Trump’s comments “say far more about him and his inaccurate, hateful biases against disabled people than it does about Vice President Harris or any person with a disability.” “Trump holds the ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity,” she added. “These perceptions are incorrect and are harmful to people with disabilities.

Trump is wrong, not only about Harris' mental acuity and also his own but about the border, too. Also, Trump killed the bipartisan border deal that would have decreased crime.

Something that truly pisses me off is the MSM’s ardent and absolute REFUSAL to report that illegal border crossing have dropped by 70% in the last year and a half.



Every time team TREASON rants about “millions of illegals” invading us, the MSM just lets it go.



It’s as — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 27, 2024

The more Donald Trump's cognitive ability declines,

the more JD Vance looks like Mr. Burns. pic.twitter.com/uvAbautYMG — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 29, 2024

He was completely unhinged last night.

I'm currently in a little city in the Midwest and people here are quite nice and polite. I walk the dogs and say hello, even to the ones with Trump signs in their yard. There are no occupations here that I can see. Other than squirrels. They pretty much rule the roost here. https://t.co/6AGvT2sS4y — Karoli 💙 (@Karoli) September 29, 2024

The ignorant disparaging mockery, the heckling laughter from a crowd of supposed adults, the Ivermectin ad on the side, and one of the worst humans of our era campaigning to be elected president... again. It's all so sadly indicative of our bizarrely dysfunctional times. https://t.co/BoHuUAB3qc — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) September 28, 2024

Epic level projection. https://t.co/SSH3OoQDcz — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) September 28, 2024

This right here: