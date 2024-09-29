'Projection': Backlash Ensues After Trump Calls Harris 'Mentally Disabled'

Donald J. Trump held a bonkers rally Saturday in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, displaying his mental decline for the world to see, including blaming immigrants for a fly at the rally, among other peculiar moments.
Trump, of course, continued his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, this time by falsely claiming she was born “mentally impaired” and comparing her actions to that of “a mentally disabled person.”
Donald is shaken over Harris's clear and concise speech at the border, so he tells the crowd that “Kamala is mentally impaired. If a Republican did what she did, that Republican would be impeached and removed from office, and rightfully so, for high crimes and misdemeanors.” He said that Harris “was born that way,” and that brought cheers from the audience. That's racist misogyny on display right there.
"She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country,” he said, adding that Harris is “a very dumb person."
Via The Washington Post:
Maria Town, CEO and president of the American Association of People with Disabilities, said in a statement to The Washington Post that Trump’s comments “say far more about him and his inaccurate, hateful biases against disabled people than it does about Vice President Harris or any person with a disability.”
“Trump holds the ableist, false belief that if a person has a disability, they are less human and less worthy of dignity,” she added. “These perceptions are incorrect and are harmful to people with disabilities.
Trump is wrong, not only about Harris' mental acuity and also his own but about the border, too. Also, Trump killed the bipartisan border deal that would have decreased crime.
He was completely unhinged last night.
This right here: