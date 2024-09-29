'WTF': The Weirdo Is Mocked For Blaming A Fly At Rally On Immigrants

Trump's rally in Wisconsin was about what you'd expect as he veered off topic through his speech, including how his "beautiful" beach body was better than President Joe Biden's, which is doubtful and not a concern for voters. Then he zeroed in on a small fly that was buzzing around near him at that venue.

To Donald, that fly wouldn't have gotten in the venue if he was President. It was as if Trump was blaming Biden and Harris for the fly at his rally, utterly unaware that flies are attracted to shit.

"Oh, there's a fly," Donald said. "Oh, I wonder where the fly came from. See?"

"Two years ago, I wouldn't have had a fly up here," he insisted. "You're changing rapidly. But we can't take it any longer. We can't take it any longer."

Xitter took him to the woodshed.

Let’s say you’re a ‘Trump is mean, petty, and inappropriate but I liked his policies’ person. Today, the evidence abounds that he has deteriorated so much that you wouldn’t get anything but the mean, petty, and not just inappropriate but cognitively impaired to boot version + no… https://t.co/oI4SBtPFW0 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) September 28, 2024

Making no sense https://t.co/7IVG6WpV7J — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) September 28, 2024

Trump needs to check himself into a hospital. https://t.co/18lNnyxMih — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 28, 2024

Sad. The Biden/Harris administration is losing the war on flies. https://t.co/GEr8bOODO7 — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 28, 2024

TF is he rambling about? This was during HIS presidency. https://t.co/RwVm3RoF2i pic.twitter.com/hlgpB9rb5y — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) September 28, 2024

Maybe it's because you shit your pants, asshole. https://t.co/fPVy2JB8SV — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 28, 2024

Republicans aren't sending their best. Some of them are rapists and felons.