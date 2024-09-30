Deranged Lunatic Calls For Violence At Rally, No Big Deal!

A convicted felon is calling for violence to reduce crime. I think there's a movie about that.
By Conover KennardSeptember 30, 2024

It can't be expressed enough how bonkers Donald's rally was in Erie, Pennsylvania, but imagine if President Biden or Kamala Harris called for "one really violent day" to reduce crime like the convicted felon did last night at his Erie, Pennsylvania rally. And, of course, the former President's crowd applauded.

"The liberal left wants to destroy him, and they want to destroy our country," he said. "You know, if you had one day, like one real rough, nasty day with the drug stores, as an example, but they have to be taught."

"Now, if you had one really violent day, like a guy like Mike Kelly put him in charge, Congressman Kelly put him in charge for one day, Mike, would you say right here?" Trump continued. It's a chain of events. It's so bad."

"One rough hour," he added. "And I mean, real rough. The word will get out, and it will end immediately and immediately, you know, it'll end immediately."

A body language expert weighed in:

Others did, too:

How can anyone vote for this deranged lunatic? How are the polls even close? I'd really like someone to explain that to me.

