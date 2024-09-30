Deranged Lunatic Calls For Violence At Rally, No Big Deal!

It can't be expressed enough how bonkers Donald's rally was in Erie, Pennsylvania, but imagine if President Biden or Kamala Harris called for "one really violent day" to reduce crime like the convicted felon did last night at his Erie, Pennsylvania rally. And, of course, the former President's crowd applauded.

"The liberal left wants to destroy him, and they want to destroy our country," he said. "You know, if you had one day, like one real rough, nasty day with the drug stores, as an example, but they have to be taught."

"Now, if you had one really violent day, like a guy like Mike Kelly put him in charge, Congressman Kelly put him in charge for one day, Mike, would you say right here?" Trump continued. It's a chain of events. It's so bad."

"One rough hour," he added. "And I mean, real rough. The word will get out, and it will end immediately and immediately, you know, it'll end immediately."

A body language expert weighed in:

This is a Sadist's dream. And Sadistic Personality Disorder *never* exists in isolation. It's always accompanied by Sociopathy/Psychopathy (ASPD) and Narcissistic Personality Disorder. WTAF?! https://t.co/QDrYj0lOBm — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 30, 2024

Others did, too:

Holy G-d



Donald Trump



The man who just repeated the antisemitic trope



Of blaming Jews for his electoral issues



The same man



Who had dinner with an actual Nazi



And has a LONG history of antisemitic statements



Is suggesting an American Kristallnacht#VoteHarrisWalz2024 https://t.co/5B8sSLDPMY — Adam Cohen | Lawyer. Activist. Advocate. #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) September 30, 2024

I study dictators and this chills me. Given all his comments in the past about executing people & shooting looters and his admiration for leaders specialized in mass repression, it's not hard to imagine what "one really violent day" would mean. https://t.co/5Z2RVH1273 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) September 29, 2024

Today, Trump called for a day of violence. Look into what the Nazis called Kristallnacht or " The Night of the Broken Glass." Is he this dangerous or just this unwell? Either way, he has no place running for president. pic.twitter.com/VNo5ytGhBv — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) September 30, 2024

In PA today, Donald Trump gave one of the most dangerous speeches of the 21st century by describing his strategy for reducing crime as Kristallnacht, “one extraordinarily rough, one really rough nasty day. One rough hour. You know it’ll end immediately.”https://t.co/tR06J07hQ5… pic.twitter.com/Y0lYApPVDC — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) September 29, 2024

I posted this 10 days ago, and today Trump literally called for 'The Purge' pic.twitter.com/2VwFBwAr5h — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 29, 2024

"He did suggest there should be an hour of violence, which sounds like the plot of 'The Purge,' which is deeply dangerous. We know how his words have inspired violence before, including but not limited to January 6." @JonLemire pic.twitter.com/DFeDMo0Pwf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 30, 2024

As a former Holocaust educator, any time something pertaining to the Holocaust (in this case Kristallnacht) starts trending, my first thought is that it’s being used a metaphor that’s inaccurate and offensive… turns out that’s not the case here because, yeah, pretty much this: https://t.co/4P7sz5bwJT — Jamie Kenney (@LaComtesseJamie) September 30, 2024

How can anyone vote for this deranged lunatic? How are the polls even close? I'd really like someone to explain that to me.